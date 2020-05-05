National

Home Affairs to face cruise ship questions

By AAP Newswire

Ruby Princess cruise ship in Port Kembla, NSW. - AAP

1 of 1

The head of the powerful Home Affairs department will be quizzed over the Ruby Princess debacle that has led to hundreds of cases of coronavirus across Australia.

Michael Pezzullo will front a Senate committee examining the government's response to the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday afternoon, along with officials from Border Force and the agriculture and environment departments.

Labor has flagged a focus on the cruise ship which docked at Sydney's Circular Quay on March 19 and allowed 2700 passengers to disembark.

The ship is the subject of a NSW Police probe and an independent special commission of inquiry.

Labor's home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally said the whole affair was an extraordinary lapse of border security.

"We cannot forget that allowing the Ruby Princess to dock in Sydney - and the way it was handled - is a human tragedy and over 30 Australians have lost their lives as a result of it," she told AAP.

"There are no less than four handbrakes the Morrison government could have applied to stop the Ruby Princess debacle and today we will ask why these weren't applied."

Latest articles

News

Ram-raid at Identity Menswear a “targeted” attack

Shepparton police are investigating a ram-raid at Identity Menswear in the Maude St Mall in the early hours of Monday morning. It is understood at least three offenders used a vehicle to ram the front of the store at around 3.08 am, causing...

Liz Mellino
News

Elder leaves incredible human legacy

By Katrina Mohamed On April 27, 2020, my hero and inspiration, my grandmother Phyllis Therese Appo, passed from this life into glory. She celebrated her 93rd birthday only seven days prior. We believe she was the oldest Gooreng Gooreng Elder and is...

John Lewis
News

Kialla family wins VCAT appeal to keep dog Snoop

Snoop, a beloved family pet, has been given a second chance at life and his Kialla owners could not be happier. It comes after an agonising wait for the family following a Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal hearing in February this year to...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire