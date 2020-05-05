National

QLD borders, eateries closed till June

By AAP Newswire

Closed sign on Surfers Paradise business.

It will be at least June before Queensland's borders, restaurants and cafes re-open.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said while COVID-19 'hotspots' in NSW remain active then it's unlikely the borders will reopen.

There are 13 declared 'hotspots' throughout NSW, including Sydney, and anyone who has travelled there must self-quarantine for 14 days upon entering Queensland.

"We will review our border restrictions at the end of every month," Ms Palaszczuk.

"Once we see those hotspots clear of community transmission, that is when I think there will be reason to look at that," the Premier said.

However, the future looks more optimistic for cafes and restaurants with June flagged as the most likely date.

Ms Palaszczuk said she would soon meet with delegates from the hospitality industry to discuss their return.

"June's a good ambitious target...I can't say whether it's early June or late June," she said.

Schools will start progressively re-opening from next week with the aim of having all students back to their desks before the end of the month.

Students in Kindergarten, prep and year 1, as well as students in years 11 and 12, will return to their classrooms from May 11, Ms Palaszczuk.

Schools are expected to be fully operational by May 25 and it's yet another step towards easing restrictions imposed to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

Queensland has recorded three more coronavirus cases to take the state's tally to 1038.

The new cases relate to people who had recently returned from London and Los Angeles while another had been on an overseas cruise.

Of the 1038 confirmed cases, just 52 are active with 46 located in southeast Queensland.

