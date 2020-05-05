National

No more virus community-transmission in WA

By AAP Newswire

Western Australia Health Minister Roger Cook - AAP

1 of 1

There is no sustained community-based transmission of coronarvirus in Western Australia, the health minister says, as it has been three weeks since a locally-acquired infection couldn't be linked to a known contact or overseas travel.

WA confirmed its fifth consecutive day of no new cases on Monday, while the number of active cases had fallen to just 15.

Roger Cook said the last time a locally-acquired case from an unknown source was recorded was April 12.

"It's much longer than the incubation period of the COVID-19 virus, so we can say that's well and truly out of our system," he told reporters.

"We have no sustained community-based transmission in WA."

Of the state's 551 confirmed cases, the origin was not known for 14 per cent, Mr Cook said.

That compared to 46 per cent in South Australia.

"So you can see as one of the gateway cities of Australia ... we've borne our brunt of people returning from overseas."

Seven patients are in Perth hospitals, including three in intensive care.

More than 1000 people remain in mandatory quarantine, including 210 people on Rottnest Island.

An 83-year-old woman became ninth person to die from the virus in the state last week.

She was the fifth WA resident to succumb to the disease, while the other four people were passengers and a crew member from the Artania cruise ship.

Latest articles

News

Ram-raid at Identity Menswear a “targeted” attack

Shepparton police are investigating a ram-raid at Identity Menswear in the Maude St Mall in the early hours of Monday morning. It is understood at least three offenders used a vehicle to ram the front of the store at around 3.08 am, causing...

Liz Mellino
News

Elder leaves incredible human legacy

By Katrina Mohamed On April 27, 2020, my hero and inspiration, my grandmother Phyllis Therese Appo, passed from this life into glory. She celebrated her 93rd birthday only seven days prior. We believe she was the oldest Gooreng Gooreng Elder and is...

John Lewis
News

Kialla family wins VCAT appeal to keep dog Snoop

Snoop, a beloved family pet, has been given a second chance at life and his Kialla owners could not be happier. It comes after an agonising wait for the family following a Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal hearing in February this year to...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire