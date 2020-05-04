National

Vic man jailed for mate’s party murder

By AAP Newswire

Trevor Whybrow punched his mate in the face until he died, calling him a "poofter" and accusing him of attempted rape.

Whybrow had been drinking beer and spirits with 68-year-old Barry Moffatt at a birthday party. He became convinced his long-time friend had tried to sexually assault him in his sleep.

"The f***ing poofter tried to rape me," Whybrow said as he punched Mr Moffatt repeatedly in the face before dragging him outside the Mooroopna unit, near Shepparton, on May 27, 2018.

Whybrow has been jailed in the Supreme Court of Victoria for 23 years, after a jury found him guilty of murder.

The 58-year-old must serve at least 17 years of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Justice Christopher Beale accepted Whybrow had not intended to kill Mr Moffatt.

"In your intoxicated state, you believed Moffatt was trying to rape you," the judge said on Monday.

He added the killer had post-traumatic stress disorder at the time and this contributed to the attack.

He and Mr Moffatt had been at a party for the partner of Whybrow's mother.

Whybrow eventually fell asleep, with Mr Moffatt later nodding off next to him before being attacked.

His face was covered in blood and he made gurgling noises as his friend punched him, accusing him of attempted rape.

"Have you ever been raped?" Whybrow asked his mother as she urged him to stop.

Whybrow later told police he'd hit Mr Moffatt about 20 times.

"It became apparent that you were not sure what Mr Moffatt had done to you in the bedroom, if anything," Justice Beale said.

"You maintained that he must have done something, otherwise you would not have acted the way you did."

The judge said no sentence could make up for the suffering of the victim's family.

"Your offending cost Moffatt his life, but he was not your only victim. No sentence I impose can undo what you have done," Justice Beale said.

Whybrow was described by members of his local church as quiet and well-respected. They said he had never acted aggressively and was an eager volunteer who mowed lawns and cooked meals for the homeless.

Justice Beale accepted the man was sorry for what he had done.

More than 700 days spent in custody since the murder will count towards Whybrow's sentence.

