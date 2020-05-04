National

Pedophile sent letter to victim’s family

By AAP Newswire

A lollipop man who filmed himself sexually abusing girls he knew, including a 22-month-old, appears to have used outside help to send letters from prison to the family of a victim, Western Australian authorities say.

Michael Cyril Hyde was 60 in August when he was jailed for more than 12 years over the abuse, which he committed between 2011 and 2016.

It has now emerged he contacted the sister of one of his victims, causing her deep distress.

"It looks like he's used a third party," Corrective Services Commissioner Tony Hassall told 6PR radio on Monday.

"I will be doing what I can to prevent any further heartache to her and this prisoner's victims.

"It's not appropriate, irrespective of any legal prohibitions or any controls that we have in place, for him to be contacting family members of his victims who are already traumatised as a result of his crimes."

Mr Hassall said the matter was being referred to police as Hyde was subject to a violence restraining order, which usually prohibits any contact with victims. He is now subject to extra controls in prison as a result of his deliberate deceit.

Opposition corrective services spokesman Sean L'Estrange called for an immediate review of all standard operating procedures and prison guidelines relating to how sex offenders communicate with the outside world.

"Given the depravity of the child sex abuse carried out by Hyde, you would expect robust measures to be in place at the prison, to protect the victims and their family," Mr L'Estrange said in a statement.

