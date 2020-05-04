National

Calls for virus recovery to be green-led

By AAP Newswire

Solar panels being installed by masked worker - AAP

1 of 1

Investors with more than $2 trillion in their wallets are urging governments to prioritise net zero emissions projects in coronavirus recovery plans.

The Investor Group on Climate Change - which manages more than $2 trillion in assets across Australia and New Zealand - has made the call alongside its international counterparts.

They say climate change risk must be factored in economic recovery plans from coronavirus.

The investors want governments to drive private capital investments in net zero emissions projects like infrastructure, transport, property and energy.

IGCC chief Emma Herd says government policy which spurs green investment will lead to jobs and economic growth.

"The Australian government should be looking to integrate recovery plans with its technology investment road map, long-term emissions reduction strategy, grid modernisation planning and bushfire recovery, to build greater resilience and reduce climate risk."

The investor groups recommend five areas for sustainable recovery:

* Prioritise human relief and jobs

* Meet the Paris Agreement

* Ensure corporate assistance assesses climate risk

* Prioritise climate resiliency and net zero emissions solutions

* Embed investor participation in recovery planning.

The recommendations have been sent to G20 countries as well as New Zealand.

Latest articles

National

Phone stash in NSW fatal bashing inquiry

A huge stash of mobile phones has been seized amid an investigation into the “brutal” bashing death of Sydney man Vergel Velasquez.

AAP Newswire
National

Calls for virus recovery to be green-led

Investors managing more than $2 trillion worth of capital are calling on governments to include climate change action in coronavirus recovery plans.

AAP Newswire
National

Brain surgery survivor killed by boyfriend

A Melbourne man has admitted to murdering his brain surgery survivor girlfriend during a cannabis-induced psychosis.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire