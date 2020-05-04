Brain surgery survivor killed by boyfriend

Shea Sturt attacked his girlfriend with scissors and smothered her with a pillow before strangling the brain surgery survivor with tracksuit pants to make sure she was dead.

The 33-year-old was in a drug-induced psychotic state when he killed 31-year-old Caitlin O'Brien at their Melbourne home in June 2019.

About a month before she died, the nurse had a brain tumour removed.

But Ms O'Brien lived in fear of her violent and increasingly erratic boyfriend.

She called police two days before the murder, when Sturt began having delusions he was Jesus.

He also forced Ms O'Brien to eat an apple so she could be like Eve and be enlightened.

Sturt was taken to hospital but released that night.

"I would never hurt you," he told Ms O'Brien in a text.

"I hope so. I get scared," the woman replied.

"Of what?" he asked.

"Of you murdering me," she said.

On June 25, Sturt went into the couple's Gardenvale bedroom talking about the end of the world.

He started to pull Ms O'Brien's pants off to see if he was still attracted to her.

She fought back and armed herself with a pair of scissors but Sturt turned them against her.

He held a pillow over her face until she lost consciousness.

Sturt then tied a pair of tracksuit pants around Ms O'Brien's neck to make sure she was dead.

He had a long history of violence towards his girlfriend before killing her amid a cannabis-induced psychotic state, the Supreme Court of Victoria was told on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to murder in March.

After killing Ms O'Brien, Sturt showered, went into the city and approached police saying: "I just killed my girlfriend."

"No you didn't," the officers replied before Ms O'Brien's body was found on her bed.

Sturt has since been diagnosed with schizotypal personality disorder.

He told police "in that moment, it (the murder) felt like the right thing to do".

"I know it sounds horrible," he said.

"It just felt necessary at the time ... like everything was leading up to that."

He said Ms O'Brien was a psychopath and he confronted her that morning, saying: "You've been killing people."

Sturt was profoundly remorseful for what he did, his legal aid lawyer Tim Marsh told the court.

He said Sturt was deeply affected when he read a statement by Ms O'Brien's mother, who described losing part of her soul when her daughter died.

Her killer accepted he had lost the chance for a normal life and acknowledged it was the price he must pay.

He has participated in numerous prison programs, including a drug and alcohol program, and was working in the laundry.

Sturt remains in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.