Cash grants for hard-hit SA businesses

By AAP Newswire

A hairdresser wearing a mask with a customer.

The first round of one-off $10,000 grants will be dispersed this week to more than 1000 South Australian small businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

The emergency cash funds will provide financial relief to enterprises like cafes, gyms, beauty salons, homewares stores and dentists.

About 19,000 businesses and not-for-profits are anticipated to be assisted under the scheme.

Grants will be funded through the state government's $650 million Jobs Rescue Package.

So far, 5759 applications have been formally made, which was an "overwhelming response" according to Treasurer Rob Lucas.

About 21,000 initially registered their interest in the program.

Mr Lucas said small business owners were struggling to pay bills and the money would contribute to ongoing or outstanding operating costs, including rent, power bills, supplier and raw materials costs and other fees.

"We are doing everything in our power to help businesses get through what is the greatest economic challenge of our time," he said.

Businesses with a payroll of less than $1.5 million, and not entitled to the state government's payroll tax waiver under COVID-19 support measures can apply.

Eligible businesses must employ SA residents and have a turnover of more than $75,000.

Applications are open until June 1.

