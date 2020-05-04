NZ leader joins national cabinet talks

National
NZ leader joins national cabinet talksBy AAP Newswire
New Zealand's prime minister will join Australian leaders in a discussion about battling the coronavirus and easing restrictions.
The national cabinet has formally invited Jacinda Ardern to join its meeting on Tuesday, which will include a discussion about the contact tracing apps both countries are using.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison flagged the intention to add Ms Ardern to the meeting during his regular discussion with her last Thursday.