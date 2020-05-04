National

Vic tunnel expected to open later in 2023

By AAP Newswire

Workers on the West Gate Tunnel site in Yarraville, Melbourne. - AAP

The company spearheading the construction of Melbourne's West Gate Tunnel says the project is now expected to be completed one year later than planned.

The $6.7 billion tunnel, which will be an alternative to the city's heavily congested West Gate Bridge, was meant to be finished in 2022.

But in a briefing to investors on Monday, road and toll operator Transurban said the start of tunnelling requires "resolution on a range of matters", including a disposal site for contaminated soil.

