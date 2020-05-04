Vic tunnel expected to open later in 2023

National
Vic tunnel expected to open later in 2023By AAP Newswire
The company spearheading the construction of Melbourne's West Gate Tunnel says the project is now expected to be completed one year later than planned.
The $6.7 billion tunnel, which will be an alternative to the city's heavily congested West Gate Bridge, was meant to be finished in 2022.
But in a briefing to investors on Monday, road and toll operator Transurban said the start of tunnelling requires "resolution on a range of matters", including a disposal site for contaminated soil.