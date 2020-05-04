National

Back to school for students in most states

By AAP Newswire

'Welcome Back!' sign at Norwood Primary School, Adelaide - AAP

1 of 1

It's back to pencils, back to books and back to teachers for students in most states with plans now in place to get classrooms operating by the end of May.

But Victoria continues to hold its hardline stance against reopening schools, even in the face of attacks from the federal government.

One school in Victoria and another in NSW are closed on Monday for cleaning after one person at each tested positive for coronavirus.

Queensland has unveiled a timeline for a staged end to distance education as the spread of the virus across Australia eases.

It will start with the youngest and oldest children returning to campuses on May 11, with the rest back from May 25.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said this was a measured and balanced plan that would allow her government to then get on and look at how to reopen the rest of the economy.

NSW is also planning a staged return to classrooms from May 11.

"If the first two weeks go well, there's no reason we can't expedite all students having full-time face-to-face teaching by the end of May, that's our target," Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Monday.

Safety measures will include staggered start and finish times to reduce the numbers of adults coming into contact with each other.

The medical advice has consistently been that children are less likely to contract and spread COVID-19 than adults.

Schools in South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory have been open for learning as normal in term two, although attendance has been down.

WA has strongly encouraged Year 11 and 12 students to attend classes in person and banned parents from school grounds.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, who came under fire from the federal education minister on Sunday, said the case of a teacher coming down with coronavirus showed how fragile the situation was.

But he dismissed the comments from Dan Tehan on live television and their later withdrawal as "ancient history".

"Look, comments were made yesterday morning, a statement was issued after that and that's the end of the matter as far as I'm concerned," Mr Andrews told reporters.

Tasmania also continues to advise parents to keep their children at home unless they have no other choice.

The ACT has issued similar advice, and closed all its public schools apart from nine designated hubs where parents who have registered a need can send their children.

The ACT government has said it will look at a staged return to classrooms during term two if the circumstances allow.

Latest articles

Rugby

Hastings reveals SL lockdown strain

Former NRL half Jackson Hastings has revealed his struggle with anxiety during the UK Super League shutdown after opting not to fly back to Australia.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors must bulk up in Tamworth: Kearney

Stephen Kearney’s Warriors players will need to blitz the weights in their Tamworth quarantine if they’re to be fighting fit for the NRL.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm expect away games to open NRL

Melbourne CEO Dave Donaghy expects the Storm to play a string of away matches when the NRL season resumes, due to Victoria’s tight coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW photographer guilty of abusing models

NSW photographer Allan Todd Cameron has been found guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire