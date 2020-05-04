New push for more regional jobs post-virus

National

Big business has been urged to make regional Australia a priority after the coronavirus pandemic under a new push to boost country jobs.

The Regional Australia Council 2031 will be launched on Monday with some of Australia's biggest corporate players signing on to the initiative.

Commonwealth Bank, Telstra and KPMG are among the council's 10 founding members.

RAC2031 will base its work on Regional Australia Institute research into jobs, population, liveability and leadership.

The institute's chief executive Liz Ritchie said the new council would aim to transform the regions.

"The current health crisis has highlighted the advantages of regional Australia as a great place to live, work and invest, and the council will help facilitate the population shift we have been calling for," she said on Monday.

The new group's first meeting will ask the 10 founding members to identify employment opportunities and challenges in regional Australia.

"RAC2031 is asking corporate leaders to make regional Australia a priority," Ms Ritchie said.

"Whether we're discussing the future of work, liveability, connectivity or indeed affordability, regional Australia may be the alternative our metropolitan counterparts are looking for."

Regional Australia Institute's latest research into population movement trends over the most recent census period will be presented to RAC2031.

The report shows 65,000 more people moved from a city to a regional location than the reverse between 2011 and 2016.

RAC2031's other members include NBN Co, Prime Super, Aurizon, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association, Expedia and Transgrid.

