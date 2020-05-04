National

Repatriated Aussies finish isolation in SA

By AAP Newswire

Guest in quarantine at an Adelaide hotel holds a 'thank you' sign.

Australians who recently returned home from overseas held up signs expressing gratitude from the windows of an Adelaide CBD hotel after completing two weeks of COVID-19 quarantine.

On Monday morning, guests at the Pullman Hotel waved from their balconies and windows, some holding 'Thank You' signs, as they waited for buses to transport them back to the airport.

They told reporters they were treated well but were relieved to be going home and seeing family, according to Twitter.

The 374 Australians were repatriated on a flight from India via Chennai two weeks ago and stayed in the hotel to complete the mandatory 14-days of isolation.

During quarantine, guests were regularly tested for coronavirus but did not return any positive results.

There are still 325 more Australians quarantining after a second mercy flight from India brought them to Adelaide almost two weeks ago.

Most of them are residing at the Playford Hotel while 20 remain at the Pullman.

