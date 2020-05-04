National

Union: Newmarch daily tests ‘too late’

By AAP Newswire

Newmarch House. - AAP

Daily testing of workers at a Sydney aged care home at the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak "absolutely" should have happened earlier, a union says.

The testing regime has been established in an attempt to manage the outbreak in the Anglicare-run Newmarch House nursing home, where more than a third of all residents and some 26 staff members have tested positive to coronavirus.

Health Services Union NSW general secretary Gerard Hayes on Monday said it shouldn't have taken the deaths of 14 Newmarch House residents to introduce daily staff testing.

Testing should have been performed "across the board" two months ago when there was an outbreak at northwest Sydney aged care home Dorothy Henderson Lodge, he said.

"We know aged care is such a vulnerable sector of the community and it should have been done from day one," Mr Hayes told ABC radio on Monday.

"It's vitally important that people are tested to make sure that something that may or may not the virus can be eradicated."

NSW Health is running the testing at Newmarch House, which first became aware of its outbreak on April 11.

"We continue to be grateful for the support from the Commonwealth and NSW governments," an Anglicare spokesman told AAP on Monday.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said over the weekend he was "quite satisfied" Anglicare was doing everything it could to halt the virus but was saddened by the confirmation of new COVID-19 cases at the facility in recent days.

Investigations are underway to find out how the staff members, who Anglicare says were experienced in infectious disease situations, caught the virus.

Genomic sequencing had so far shown the virus that entered the home had linkages with "a number of other clusters" in the community, NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said.

The department is open to the possibility the virus didn't come solely via the first known case - a nurse who worked at the facility for six days with mild symptoms.

"What we're trying to do is identify the index case ... and that requires going through all the medical records, reinterviewing staff, trying to find any other chains," she told reporters on Monday.

"Were there any other introductions at or about that time? We're just trying to look if there were any missing links or missing chains."

Dr Chant said results of some serology tests were pending, but "might be a dead end".

"Sometimes, I've got to be honest, we don't actually find that first case in," she said.

"All I can say is that the genetic sequencing is indicating that there are similarities, this strain is the strain that was in the broader Penrith area."

