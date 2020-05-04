Qld police disappointed by beach crowding

The behaviour of hundreds of people who crowded a Gold Coast beach has been described as "disappointing" after Queensland Police issued more than 140 fines for social distancing breaches over the past two days.

As the long weekend in the state continues on Monday, Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said most people were doing the right thing after some restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus were eased.

However crowds of people sat close together on the hill at Burleigh Heads to watch the sunset on Sunday, and walked close together along the beach.

"It's disappointing," Commissioner Carroll told Nine's Today show.

"Please don't go and do that again this afternoon.

"If an area is busy, please move away from there so we can maintain social distancing."

She said police would be patrolling the area and erecting barricades to enforce social distancing on Monday.

Under the easing of some restrictions from Saturday, people were free to travel up to 50 kilometres from their home to shop, visit a park or go to the drive-in.

However, they could only move about with members of their household and social distancing measures had to be maintained.

Queensland Police issued 146 fines for breaches and found evidence of "reckless and terrible behaviour".

Commissioner Carroll said one of the worst cases involved 25 breaches at two parties held at an Airbnb on consecutive nights on the Gold Coast.

Five people were at both parties.

The state government has been watching people's behaviour over the weekend.

It's warned a mooted staggered reopening Queensland's schools could depend on whether the easing of stay-at-home restrictions had an upward effect on coronavirus case numbers.

"In some ways, the restrictions that we eased this weekend will help inform that decision because the restrictions we eased ... related to mobility," Health Minister Steven Miles said.

"It's important for us to understand how that movement of people could affect the spread of the virus."

Queensland recorded just one new positive COVID-19 test on Sunday taking the total number of cases to 1035.

There are 53 active cases while nine people are in hospital, including four in intensive care.

Of the active cases, 46 are in the southeast region.

There are four active cases in Cairns, two in Townsville and one in the Wide Bay region while several regions have zero active cases, including Mackay and Central Queensland.

Mr Miles said the government would consider easing restrictions in rural areas if there were four weeks of no new cases.