National

Former AFL coach Dean Laidley arrested

By AAP Newswire

Then coach of the Kangaroos Dean Laidley addresses players. - AAP

1 of 1

Lawyers for former AFL player and coach Dean Laidley are demanding an investigation into how photos of him inside a police station after his arrest were leaked.

The 53-year-old was arrested on Saturday night outside a home in St Kilda and was charged with stalking and other offences.

But his mug shot and a photo of him in a long blonde wig and wearing a dress, taken inside a police station, were leaked.

"Disgraceful. Taking photos unlawfully and sharing them. And these were sneaky photos while in Police interview in Police Station by a Police Officer," one of his lawyers, Bill Doogue, tweeted.

"Police should investigate and those involved pull down immediately."

Victoria Police are investigating the dissemination of the images.

Laidley, a 1996 premiership winner and later coach with the Kangaroos, faced Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Sunday and will remain in custody until May 11 after not applying for bail.

Latest articles

News

Melbourne man denied bail after allegedly extorting Shepparton accountant

A Melbourne concreter allegedly involved in extorting and threatening to kill a prominent Shepparton accountant has been denied bail. Hasan Genc, 34, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday via video link for a bail application, which...

Liz Mellino
News

What are locals looking forward to doing after lockdown?

We asked you: What is the first thing you want to do after lockdown restrictions are lifted? It seems like dining out, family visits, hugs, and seeing friends are all the go — in other words, the simple things of life. Jan Phillips: A coffee...

John Lewis
News

Community COVID-19 testing begins at Riverside Plaza

The first COVID-19 testing station outside of Goulburn Valley Health was opened in a Riverside Plaza shopfront on Friday afternoon, in a bid to test as many people as possible before the review of social distancing restrictions in a week. The...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire
National

Police investigating phony virus app texts

Fake text messages linked to the coronavirus tracing app are being investigated by federal police, with Health Minister Greg Hunt warning charges will be laid.

AAP Newswire