National

Dog finds some 100 koalas in fire-hit land

By AAP Newswire

Bear the dog with Dr Romane Cristescu and veterinarian, Paul Ramos. - AAP

1 of 1

More than 100 sick or injured koalas have been found in bushfire-ravaged parts of Australia by a dog named Bear and a team of experts since last summer.

The five-year-old Australian koolie dog has been on the ground since November trying to detect surviving koalas in parts of NSW and Queensland which were devastated by bushfire.

Bear is part of the University of the Sunshine Coast Detection Dogs for Conservation team which has been working with the International Fund for Animal Welfare and local wildlife groups to look for koalas known to live in areas impacted by the fires and rescue them.

USC uses a drone equipped with a thermal camera to locate koalas in trees and then Bear is sent in to use his sense of smell to find them. The team of experts asses the koalas and take them into care if necessary.

The 2019-20 bushfire season was Bear's first deployment onto a fire ground but his handler never doubted his ability.

"We've worked in areas post-fire with other dogs, and they were able to smell their target odours, so it didn't surprise me that Bear could do it," Dr Romane Cristescu told AAP.

"The catastrophic landscape is really hard for us, but for Bear it's an opportunity for him to be out and play and do what he likes doing."

Most of the koalas found were near the Two Thumbs Wildlife Sanctuary in the NSW alpine region, Nerriga in the southern tablelands and Kandanga in Queensland's Gympie region.

Despite the bushfire season ending in March, the team is still out on the field searching for sick or injured koalas.

"We're still finding animals that are struggling to find food. They're on the edge of starvation," Dr Cristescu said.

"If we find them, wildlife carers can plump them up. Their goal is to release them when and where they have a better chance of having food available to them."

Dr Cristescu acknowledges the bushfire emergency might be out of everyone's minds now but for koalas, it's not over.

Many areas of land which were badly burnt haven't recovered and vegetation has not grown back.

"Some places have burnt so much for such a wide area, some species may take decades to recover," she said.

The USC Detection Dogs for Conservation researcher said the devastating bushfire season left her team in shock, but being able to go into the fire grounds and help was a healing process for them.

IFAW wildlife campaigner Josey Sharrad said Bear brought the team hope during the devastation.

"He found koalas despite all those harrowing conditions. That brought us hope," she told AAP.

IFAW earlier this year released a report which found more than 6000 koalas died in last summer's bushfires across NSW. They called for an emergency listing of koalas as endangered, to make sure the marsupial is protected as the population starts to recover.

"We don't want people to move on so quickly from the bushfire emergency," she said.

"Every koala we can track, rescue and rehab counts to the future survival of species."

IFAW and USC are also working on research looking into how resilient the species are in the hope they can help more koalas survive in the next fire season.

Latest articles

News

Melbourne man denied bail after allegedly extorting Shepparton accountant

A Melbourne concreter allegedly involved in extorting and threatening to kill a prominent Shepparton accountant has been denied bail. Hasan Genc, 34, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday via video link for a bail application, which...

Liz Mellino
News

What are locals looking forward to doing after lockdown?

We asked you: What is the first thing you want to do after lockdown restrictions are lifted? It seems like dining out, family visits, hugs, and seeing friends are all the go — in other words, the simple things of life. Jan Phillips: A coffee...

John Lewis
News

Community COVID-19 testing begins at Riverside Plaza

The first COVID-19 testing station outside of Goulburn Valley Health was opened in a Riverside Plaza shopfront on Friday afternoon, in a bid to test as many people as possible before the review of social distancing restrictions in a week. The...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire
National

Police investigating phony virus app texts

Fake text messages linked to the coronavirus tracing app are being investigated by federal police, with Health Minister Greg Hunt warning charges will be laid.

AAP Newswire