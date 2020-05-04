National

ABC lost more than $350m per year: report

By AAP Newswire

The ABC has lost more than $350 million a year in funding since 1985, a new report has found.

The coalition government has cut nearly $800 million out of the ABC's budget since it came to power under Tony Abbott in 2013, says the report from think tank PerCapita and activist group GetUp.

The national broadcaster is now running on its lowest budget since it faced cuts under the Howard government.

The national broadcaster lost $367 million a year since 1985-86 when accounting for inflation, according to the report released on Monday.

ABC journalist Quentin Dempster says the broadcaster is under increasing threat despite being a trusted news source.

"We need a strong and independent public broadcaster to hold authority to account without fear or favour," Dempster said.

Recently planned staff cuts at the national broadcaster were put on hold because of the coronavirus.

"As we emerge from one of the worst pandemics in 100 years, we must decide what kind of society we want to rebuild," Dempster added.

The ABC had lost nearly 1000 jobs since 2014, with cuts to state-based versions of certain programs and the axing of entire shows, the report says.

GetUp wants the government to pump $100 million into the broadcaster.

"Every funding cut must be reversed to keep us safe and keep our democracy thriving," national director Paul Oosting said.

It came as a separate report released on Friday showed the majority of Australians would be willing to pay more tax to bolster news outlets.

The Essential Media report commissioned by the Public Interest Journalism Initiative found 53 per cent of Australians would support a $6 per year tax to fund public interest journalism.

Australian National University economist and lead author Glenn Withers said it was interesting Australians were willing to cop an extra tax for journalism.

"The results of this report show very clearly the value the Australian public in principle places on journalism in our society," Professor Withers said.

The report also found 81 per cent of Australians felt public interest journalism was important, but this rose to 85 per cent when it came to public health crises like the coronavirus.

