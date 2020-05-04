National

Eden-Monaro contenders begin to emerge

By AAP Newswire

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese and Eden-Monaro hopeful Kristy McBain. - AAP

A number of potential candidates are beginning to emerge for the recently vacated Eden-Monaro seat as the country waits for the by-election date to be set.

Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese says retaining the NSW seat will be a challenge, even though it is 100 years since a government has taken a seat in a by-election.

The seat was vacated last week after popular member Mike Kelly retired due to ill health.

Labor's pick of Bega mayor Kristy McBain could be up against NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro or NSW state government Transport Minister Andrew Constance.

However Mr Barilaro is expected to announce on Monday he will not contest the seat, opening the way for Mr Constance to step forward, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The report comes despite private Nationals polling that suggests Mr Barilaro would coast to victory if he chose to stand.

Mr Constance has told the Liberal State Executive he will not run should Mr Barilaro put his hand up.

Liberal senator Jim Molan is also considering standing.

Mr Albanese told Sky News on Sunday Ms McBain was ready to represent the people of her constituency rather than herself.

