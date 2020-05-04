Regions, funerals top SA virus easing list

Resuming regional tourism and easing restrictions around funerals is high on the agenda of the South Australian government provided COVID-19 cases don't climb.

The state recorded its eleventh consecutive day of no new cases on Sunday, and gave local councils the green light to reopen playgrounds and skate parks.

Chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier urged councils to clean equipment regularly, and erect signage to reinforce social distancing and gathering rules.

Premier Steven Marshall said the state had done "particularly well" and the next challenge was to reboot the economy.

Mr Marshall said he was very keen to see regional tourism resume as soon as it was safe and welcomed by country communities.

"When it's safe to do so, that will be one of our priority areas," he told reporters on Sunday.

"I'm keen to see it happen because I know it's going to create a lot of jobs."

Professor Spurrier said easing restrictions at funerals was high on the priority list as they were very important events and could not be delayed, unlike weddings.

The state's total number of coronavirus cases remains 438, with 98 per cent recovered.

Just seven cases are active, with three patients in hospital and none in intensive care.