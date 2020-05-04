National

WA active virus cases dip, toll hits nine

By AAP Newswire

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan. - AAP

1 of 1

Active coronavirus case numbers continue to fall in Western Australia but the death of an 83-year-old woman has brought the state's toll to nine.

She contracted it from a close contact and is the fifth WA resident to die from the virus.

The other four fatalities were passengers and a crew member from the Artania cruise ship.

Premier Mark McGowan said the woman had been admitted to hospital mid-April and had other pre-existing medical conditions.

"It's obviously heartbreaking," Mr McGowan told reporters on Sunday.

"It just goes to show how deadly the virus is and it's a reminder to us all that we must take this issue very, very seriously."

Mr McGowan also announced a fourth consecutive day of no new cases.

"This is extremely encouraging news," he said.

Only 19 cases remain active after 523 recoveries.

Eight patients remain in hospital, with three of those in intensive care.

Having already increased the two-person indoor and outdoor gathering limit to 10, the state government will look to further ease restrictions in coming weeks.

Mr McGowan said he wasn't yet sure what they would be, with the state emergency management committee meeting on Monday, and two national cabinet meetings on Tuesday and Friday.

"Having our numbers stay low is incredibly important to us being able to free up some of the restrictions," he said.

Latest articles

Soccer

Netherlands coach Koeman in hospital: wife

Current Netherlands and former Everton manager Ronald Koeman is in a Dutch hospital with a heart problem, his wife Bartina says.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

EPL clubs scared to back restart: Neville

Former Manchester United great Gary Neville says Premier League clubs want a resumption of the competition but are scared to push for it.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Doubts about neutral venues for EPL raised

Brighton & Hove Albion chief executive Paul Barber has voiced opposition to the idea of finishing the Premier League season at neutral venues.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire
National

Police investigating phony virus app texts

Fake text messages linked to the coronavirus tracing app are being investigated by federal police, with Health Minister Greg Hunt warning charges will be laid.

AAP Newswire