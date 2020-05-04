WA active virus cases dip, toll hits nine

Active coronavirus case numbers continue to fall in Western Australia but the death of an 83-year-old woman has brought the state's toll to nine.

She contracted it from a close contact and is the fifth WA resident to die from the virus.

The other four fatalities were passengers and a crew member from the Artania cruise ship.

Premier Mark McGowan said the woman had been admitted to hospital mid-April and had other pre-existing medical conditions.

"It's obviously heartbreaking," Mr McGowan told reporters on Sunday.

"It just goes to show how deadly the virus is and it's a reminder to us all that we must take this issue very, very seriously."

Mr McGowan also announced a fourth consecutive day of no new cases.

"This is extremely encouraging news," he said.

Only 19 cases remain active after 523 recoveries.

Eight patients remain in hospital, with three of those in intensive care.

Having already increased the two-person indoor and outdoor gathering limit to 10, the state government will look to further ease restrictions in coming weeks.

Mr McGowan said he wasn't yet sure what they would be, with the state emergency management committee meeting on Monday, and two national cabinet meetings on Tuesday and Friday.

"Having our numbers stay low is incredibly important to us being able to free up some of the restrictions," he said.