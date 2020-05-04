National

Hydrogen gets $300m government funding

By AAP Newswire

A hybrid fuel cell - AAP

1 of 1

The Morrison government is backing Australia's hydrogen industry with the creation of a $300 million fund to help finance hydrogen projects.

The Advancing Hydrogen Fund will focus on growing a clean, innovative and competitive hydrogen industry in Australia, Finance Minister Mathias Cormann and Energy Minister Angus Taylor said in a joint statement on Monday.

Senator Cormann said the government is drawing on the energy and financial markets expertise of the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, which has invested more than $7.7 billion in clean energy so far, to help drive investment in hydrogen.

"This new fund will be a catalyst for the future growth of Australia's hydrogen industry, which has the potential to boost Australia's energy security, while creating more new jobs across the country and becoming a major new export industry," Senator Cormann said.

"There are many innovative Australian organisations working to advance the hydrogen industry and this fund will support that work. Our government is very committed to backing technological advances in the hydrogen industry.

Mr Taylor said the government has a strong commitment to building a hydrogen industry which will create jobs, many in regional areas, and billions of dollars in economic growth between now and 2050."

"Importantly, if we can get hydrogen produced at under $2 a kilogram, it will be able to play a role in our domestic energy mix to bring down energy prices and keep the lights on," he said.

"Our hydrogen industry has the ability to make a tremendous positive impact both at home and overseas. From cheaper energy bills and job creation in regional Australia, to playing a role in reducing global emissions both at home and in countries that buy Australian produced hydrogen, the industry's potential cannot be ignored."

The Fund will back projects that align with priorities under the National Hydrogen Strategy.

This includes areas such as advancing hydrogen production, developing export and domestic supply chains, establishing hydrogen hubs and backing projects that build domestic demand for hydrogen.

Latest articles

Sport

Premiers will keep the pressure on

Stanhope may not prove untouchable this Kyabram District League season – but if the Lions have their way, they will remain unbeatable.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Best Battles - GVL edition five

While it may not have been the prettiest game of footy, Rochester’s win against the reigning premier proved it had a strong defensive resistance

Shepparton News
Sport

Best Battles - KDL action

BEST BATTLES Best Battles is here again, with McPherson Media Group’s sports journalists taking a walk down memory lane once more. KYABRAM DISTRICT LEAGUE Murchison-Toolamba v Stanhope Round 16, 2014 at Murchison Recreation Reserve Murchsion...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire
National

Police investigating phony virus app texts

Fake text messages linked to the coronavirus tracing app are being investigated by federal police, with Health Minister Greg Hunt warning charges will be laid.

AAP Newswire