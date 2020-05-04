National

Report shows high water use of coal power

By AAP Newswire

Coal mining stock image - AAP

1 of 1

What uses more water - the NSW and Queensland coal industries or every household in the Sunshine State?

They're on par, according to a new report commissioned by the Australian Conservation Foundation.

The report, put together by associate professor in water resources at the University of Adelaide Ian Overton, found the coal industry in NSW and Queensland consumes 383 billion litres of water every year.

It's also equivalent to water used by the entire population of greater Sydney.

The report says coal mining and coal-fired power consumes about 4.3 per cent of all water used in NSW and Queensland.

ACF says the coal industry doesn't pay a fair amount for its water use, pointing to the unlimited water mining licence granted to Adani.

ACF chief Kelly O'Shanassy says farmers are still dealing with drought, as the coal industry uses massive amounts of water.

"Not only do coal mines and coal-fired power stations consume vast quantities of water that could otherwise support people, wetlands and wildlife, the coal industry also contaminates water, leaving toxic ash dams and leeching poisonous water into creeks and rivers," she said.

"When you add coal-fired electricity's water consumption and contamination to its climate pollution, it's clear Australia should rapidly replace coal-fired power with clean energy."

The report found coal power uses 120 times as much water as wind or solar to produce the same amount of electricity.

Latest articles

Sport

Premiers will keep the pressure on

Stanhope may not prove untouchable this Kyabram District League season – but if the Lions have their way, they will remain unbeatable.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Best Battles - GVL edition five

While it may not have been the prettiest game of footy, Rochester’s win against the reigning premier proved it had a strong defensive resistance

Shepparton News
Sport

Best Battles - KDL action

BEST BATTLES Best Battles is here again, with McPherson Media Group’s sports journalists taking a walk down memory lane once more. KYABRAM DISTRICT LEAGUE Murchison-Toolamba v Stanhope Round 16, 2014 at Murchison Recreation Reserve Murchsion...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Victorian teacher tests positive to virus

A Melbourne school will be shut down for cleaning over the next three days after a music teacher tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire
National

Police investigating phony virus app texts

Fake text messages linked to the coronavirus tracing app are being investigated by federal police, with Health Minister Greg Hunt warning charges will be laid.

AAP Newswire