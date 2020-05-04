National

Apprenticeship ads drop 75pc since January

By AAP Newswire

A file image of a group of apprentices - AAP

Apprenticeship ads have dropped nearly 75 per cent since January with fewer than 500 advertised across the nation last month.

Global Apprenticeship Network says the 468 adverts is two-thirds below the number of vacancies at the same time last year.

Tasmania had no apprenticeship vacancies advertised in April.

Victoria had 80 per cent fewer vacancies from January to April while NSW had 75 per cent fewer.

The ACT had the smallest drop, with a decline of about 50 per cent.

Hospitality, travel, sports, recreation and beauty services have all seen huge drops.

Manufacturing and production have also been hard hit.

Global Apprenticeship Network Australia chief Gary Workman says it's terrible news for Australians hoping to start their careers.

"Apprenticeships and traineeships are needed to ensure that businesses can access a skilled workforce and contribute to our national prosperity," he said.

"This drop will leave a generation of young people struggling to get a foot on the employment ladder and result in recession-extending skills shortages as industry struggles to find qualified workers in the years to come."

Strict measures to combat the coronavirus have had far-reaching and hard-hitting impacts across the economy.

The government has offered small businesses with fewer than 20 employees up to $7000 each quarter for apprentices as a wage subsidy, equal to half the apprentice or trainee's wage from January 1 to September 30.

