Man charged over SA double fatal crash

By AAP Newswire

SA Police Detective Chief Superintendent Joanne Shanahan - AAP

An Adelaide man involved in a three-car road crash that claimed the life of a senior South Australian police officer has now been charged over the incident.

The man remains in the Royal Adelaide Hospital after the crash at suburban Urrbrae last weekend which killed Detective Chief Superintendent Joanne Shanahan, 55, and another woman, Tania McNeill, 53.

On Sunday, major crash officers charged the 20-year-old with two counts of aggravated causing death by dangerous driving and with one count of aggravated causing harm by dangerous driving.

He has been bailed to appear in Adelaide Magistrates Court at a later date.

Supt Shanahan had been a passenger in a car driven by her husband Peter, a retired police detective who is currently the general counsel for SA Police.

He was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Ms McNeill, a mother-of-one, had been driving alone.

The 20-year-old was driving the third vehicle involved in the crash, a VW ute.

SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens held back tears as he told reporters after her death that Det Chief Supt Shanahan was a "dear friend".

"Sadly, the real tragedy of road fatalities has been brought home to South Australia police when we lost one of our finest senior police officers," he said.

The mother-of-two joined the force in 1981 and was appointed the inaugural officer in charge of the family and domestic violence branch.

She was awarded an Australian police medal last year and was a highly respected leader, Mr Stevens said.

Supt Shanahan's death also came just days after four officers were killed in a horror road crash in Melbourne.

