WA police shooting of stabber ‘textbook’

The fatal shooting of a fly-in, fly-out worker by police after he stabbed seven people in a shopping centre in Western Australia's north was "textbook", the union says, with the officers likely to be cleared for their actions.

Police say 34-year-old Ashley Dean Fildes, from Perth, stabbed a man at a South Hedland motel and another in a car at the local McDonald's before entering the mall and attacking two men and three women, aged 19 to 37, on Friday.

Two officers attempted to subdue him and fired a Taser before he lunged at them with a 40cm knife.

One of the officers fired several shots and the man died at the scene.

WA Police Union president Harry Arnott said it was a "textbook shooting" of a frenzied "madman" by two brave and experienced sergeants, who were shaken by the incident.

"It's that classic a shoot, if you like," Mr Arnott told reporters on Sunday.

"If they hadn't had been there and done this, I think we all understand that there could have been much more dire consequences for the Hedland community.

"He was actively chasing people with that knife. Who knows what his intentions were or if he was even thinking rationally.

"This man had to be stopped."

Mr Arnott said the officers had "done exactly as they've been trained" and applied the correct use of force in the situation.

"They have done an excellent job.

"The coroner will find, in the fullness of time, that these police officers did exactly what they needed to do."

He said Tasers were not a panacea.

"It doesn't always work - it's as simple as that."

Premier Mark McGowan said the officers acted heroically.

"It was extraordinary, actually and they carried themselves with such courage and followed all procedures," Mr McGowan said.

"It may well be the case they saved many lives through their actions."

One of the victims, a 39-year-old man, was airlifted to Royal Perth Hospital and underwent surgery on Saturday.

A hospital spokeswoman told AAP he required more surgery and remained in a critical condition.

Five of the other victims were treated at the local hospital and have since been discharged. Another man, 20, did not require medical treatment.

Mr McGowan also said his thoughts were with the Fildes family.

"This would be an extremely difficult situation for them as well."