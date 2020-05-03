National

Tassie warned against virus complacency

By AAP Newswire

Tasmanian Health Minister Sarah Courtney

Tasmania has recorded no new COVID-19 cases for another day, but Health Minister Sarah Courtney says that is no cause to ease restrictions.

She told reporters on Sunday that while the latest results are encouraging, it is no reason for complacency and urged people to stay at home unless going out for essential reasons.

"We know in other countries we have seen second waves which have had devastating consequences," she said.

"So please I ask all Tasmanians, while this is very encouraging, we cannot be complacent and we must continue to ensure we are complying with all the measures.

"Restrictions remain across Tasmania and police are going to monitor those."

Twelve of Tasmania's 13 COVID-19 deaths have been in the northwest, and two-thirds of an overall 221 cases have come from the outbreak in the region.

But Premier Peter Gutwein said on Saturday that with the northwest outbreak under control, the tighter restrictions there would be eased from Monday.

Overall, Ms Courtney said as of Sunday there had been 221 confirmed cases, 158 of those people had recovered.

