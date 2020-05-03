Virus-hit home records 63 cases, 14 deaths

The operators of a western Sydney aged care home where 14 residents infected with COVID-19 have died are looking into alternative accommodation options for residents who do not have the virus.

The Anglicare-run Newmarch House near Penrith on Sunday confirmed the death of a 14th resident and reported two more staff members had tested positive to coronavirus.

There are now 63 infections linked to the nursing home including 26 staff members and 37 residents since the outbreak on April 11.

"This is a very sad time for the family and a distressing and challenging time for residents and staff as we deal with the impact of this dreadful virus," Anglicare said in a statement.

The operator added that the staff members recently infected with COVID-19 are experienced with infectious disease situations, which indicates how contagious the virus is.

The facility is also in talks with residents who do not have coronavirus and their families about alternative accommodation options.

"Of course this is possible, provided there is a good understanding of the risks and precautionary measures that this would involve - for the resident and their families," Anglicare said.

Infection control specialists have been deployed to the nursing home to review its procedures with the facility also investigating how the new COVID-19 cases came about.

NSW Health chief medical officer Dr Kerry Chant said there appears to have been breaches of infection control among staff.

"That's obviously a concern. There have been some elements where consistent application of infection control practice has not occurred," Dr Chant said on Saturday.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard defended the government's handling of the outbreak amid a second wave of infection at the facility, and said he had expressed his disappointment to Anglicare management.

He defended the staff who had spread infection, saying dealing with the virus was "like almost going to the moon," but conceded there had been breaches of health protocols.

"Some of those people may or may not have known exactly how to use the equipment in the most appropriate way," he said.

"It only takes a moment. Our doctors are highly trained, but like everybody else you can make a mistake."

Anglicare Sydney chief executive Grant Millard said the use of personal protective equipment was foreign to a lot of people and acknowledged "there have been some failings" at the facility.