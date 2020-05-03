National

Tehan attacks Premier Andrews over schools

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews addresses the media last week. - AAP

The Morrison government has launched a scathing attack on Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews over the controversial issue of opening schools during the COVID-19 crisis.

Mr Andrews has been adamant in not opening schools for fear of spreading the virus, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged all schools to open but has previously said parents should listen to their premiers.

"The question to Dan Andrews is, sure, take a sledge hammer to defeating the coronavirus but why are you taking a sledgehammer also to your schools system?" federal Education Minister Dan Tehan told ABC television's Insiders program on Sunday.

