National

Less people in EDs, seeing GPs in SA

By AAP Newswire

South Australian deputy public health officer Michael Cusack. - AAP

1 of 1

Less South Australians are appearing in emergency departments and visiting general practitioners during the COVID-19 crisis and are urged to seek medical advice if needed.

SA Health deputy chief public health officer Michael Cusack says "worrying" data from SA Pathology shows fewer tests for routine check-ups, like those with diabetes, were conducted.

"As we approach winter, we need people to keep in contact with their doctors and ensure they have their chronic diseases and any issues they have checked," he said.

The data also suggests less people with symptoms or with a proven heart attack presented in emergency departments, Dr Cusack says.

"We can't say for sure if it's because they're having less heart attacks or if they're staying home with heart attack symptoms.

"If people do have these symptoms... they need to call for help immediately."

Complacency is once again stressed with the state recording zero confirmed coronavirus cases for the tenth consecutive day on Saturday.

SA Health launched its 'Let's Not Undo All The Good' campaign as a reminder to continue abiding by restrictions.

The recovery rate is at 98 per cent and only seven active cases remain, with three of them in hospital.

To date, almost 60,000 tests have been conducted by SA Pathology since February.

Latest articles

Rugby

Nomadic Warriors bound for Australia

The Warriors will have the chance to apply for a player switch if any of their squad needs to return to New Zealand once they arrive in Australia on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Beaumont re-elected as World Rugby chief

Sir Bill Beaumont has been re-elected as World Rugby chairman after beating Argentine Agustin Pichot in the first round of voting.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Erasmus shoulders blame if RWC champs slip

Rugby World Cup-winning coach Rassie Eramus will shoulder the blame of the Springboks slump as he was involved in appointing his successor, Jacques Nienaber.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire
National

Police investigating phony virus app texts

Fake text messages linked to the coronavirus tracing app are being investigated by federal police, with Health Minister Greg Hunt warning charges will be laid.

AAP Newswire
National

Nine virus cases as NSW restrictions eased

NSW has recorded nine new COVID-19 cases, with at least four of them from community transmission, as coronavirus restrictions are eased across the state.

AAP Newswire