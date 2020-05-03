National

Qantas passenger diagnosed with COVID-19

By AAP Newswire

Passengers on a Qantas flight to Brisbane are being urged to contact Queensland health officials after one person was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The state's single new case was confirmed on Saturday and has prompted a public health alert.

Passengers on flight QF614 from Melbourne to Brisbane on April 22 are being told to call 13 HEALTH to speak to officials, who will ask about their health and give some advice.

"We ask that passengers seated in rows 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23 of this flight, who have not already been contacted by Queensland Health call 13 HEALTH and advise that you were a passenger on this flight," a statement from the health department said.

"All other passengers are considered very low risk, however anyone with health concerns can contact 13 HEALTH."

The passenger who tested positive had recently returned from overseas and is linked to a cruise ship carrying passengers who later tested for the virus, Health Minister Steven Miles said on Saturday.

Not all of the passengers on the flight will be asked to go into quarantine.

Health workers have now done 113,601 tests as Queenslanders enjoy their second day with more freedoms.

