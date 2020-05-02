National

Cable-tied cat dumped in Melbourne reserve

By AAP Newswire

The rescued cat. - AAP

1 of 1

A cable-tied cat has been dumped in a Melbourne reserve in a "horrific act of animal cruelty".

The feline was found with its legs taped and cable tied together at Ferntree Gully's Wally Tew Reserve on Thursday, RSPCA Victoria said.

"This was an horrific act of animal cruelty and our thanks go to the person who found the animal and reacted quickly allowing the cat to avoid further suffering," inspector Kate Davies said.

The short-haired male tabby survived after being rescued by a passerby and does not appear to have suffered any permanent damage.

The RSPCA wants anyone with information about the incident to call 03 9224 2222 or make a report via rspcavic.org.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Create your own Moooving Cow – Terms and Conditions

1. Instructions on how to enter and prize information on forms part of these Terms and Conditions. Participation on in any competition on is deemed as acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. 2. The promoter is Shepparton News Pty Ltd (ABN 85 004...

Shepparton News
At Home

Need some isolation inspiration?

Looking for ideas to keep you entertained at home? Well look no further. We’ve got you covered with our ‘At Home’ section, with everything from DIY and TV recommendations, to music and fitness

Shepparton News
Entertainment

Barmah lockdown gig connects the world

Coronavirus may have shut down their real-world gigs, but two Shepparton-born musos are now gathering a global audience livestreaming from Barmah. When Sam Ludeman and Sam Russell decided to livestream songs on Facebook from their Barmah hideaway...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire
National

Police investigating phony virus app texts

Fake text messages linked to the coronavirus tracing app are being investigated by federal police, with Health Minister Greg Hunt warning charges will be laid.

AAP Newswire
National

Nine virus cases as NSW restrictions eased

NSW has recorded nine new COVID-19 cases, with at least four of them from community transmission, as coronavirus restrictions are eased across the state.

AAP Newswire