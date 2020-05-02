National

US ‘impressed’ by Australia’s virus action

By AAP Newswire

Arthur Sinodinos in Canberra. - AAP

Australia's Ambassador to the United States says the Trump administration is "impressed" with how his home country has handled the coronavirus.

Australia is already in a position to start easing COVID-19 restrictions with few new cases reported on a daily basis and the death toll relatively low at 93.

In contrast, President Donald Trump hopes virus-related fatalities in the US will remain below 100,000.

Arthur Sinodinos, who took over from Joe Hockey as ambassador earlier this year, said everyone he talks to in the US government is impressed by how Australia has gone through the pandemic.

"I think they are impressed at the fact that we started to close borders early, the fact that we took early action on social distancing and lockdowns and all the rest of it," he told Sky News on Saturday.

"I think they feel that as a country we have got it together and I think its impressed them a lot."

He said this has certainly something that has helped him in his job when they realise they are dealing with a country that is confident, knows where its going and that it works together in a united way when things are required.

The former Liberal senator said that also goes to foreign policy.

"What's been interesting is the way that the government and the federal opposition on the major issues of our external relations have been in lock-step," he said.

"That's an important signal to the rest of the world about us being a united and clear-eyed country which knows its national interest," he said.

