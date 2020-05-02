National

Vic govt bid to entertain people at home

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. - AAP

As stage three coronavirus restrictions remain in place, the Victorian government is seeking to buoy peoples' spirits while they're stuck at home.

The website together.vic.gov.au showcasing live music and comedy by local creatives will launch Sunday evening, aiming to help Victorians feel connected in spite of their confinement.

The government is spending more than $2 million on artists to make the content.

Three new cases were recorded in the state in past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people to have contracted COVID-19 to 1364.

Of those, 1293 have recovered and 16 people are in hospital battling the virus, including seven in intensive care.

While strict social distancing measures start to ease in other states, Victorians can still only meet in groups of two unless they are with household members or at work.

There are still only four reasons to leave the house - to buy food and medical supplies, exercise or attend work or school.

