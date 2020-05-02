National

Southeast Qld in for cold long weekend

By AAP Newswire

A view of the Brisbane CBD. - AAP

1 of 1

Southeast Queenslanders will shiver their way through this Labour Day long weekend, as a cold snap descends on the region.

Temperatures are expected to drop to near zero in some parts, while Brisbane will experience lows of 10 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said the average minimum for the city in May was about 13 or 14.

"It's a pretty cool start to May," she said.

But Ms Wong said despite the cold weather, it would remain fine over the long weekend.

"It will be reasonably cool, with dry conditions and a little bit of wind," she said.

Ms Wong said temperatures should return to average by the middle of next week, with showers only expected along the coast.

