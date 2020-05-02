National

More clarity on SA contact sports to come

By AAP Newswire

SA Premier Steven Marshall. - AAP

South Australians are encouraged to enjoy the great outdoors and play non-contact sports, as long as they abide by social distancing rules.

More clarity surrounding community and recreational sports could be given next week when the national cabinet further discusses the "right way" to incrementally lift restrictions, Premier Steven Marshall says.

Rules surrounding community and recreational sports will be decided in individual states and territories while those for elite sports, where jurisdictions are crossed, will be made at a national level.

Mr Marshall says as long as changerooms and clubrooms aren't used and groups remain less than ten, people are encouraged to play non-contact sports like golf, tennis and lawn bowls.

"We know sport is part of our psyche here in Australia but we've got to (lift restrictions) in a way which is safe," he said.

The state recorded zero confirmed cases for the ninth consecutive day on Friday, with the total remaining at 438.

So far, 97 per cent are considered as recovered.

There are three people hospitalised although none of them are in intensive care.

There have been more than 58,000 tests conducted by SA Pathology since February.

