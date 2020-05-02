National

Queensland winds back lockdown measures

By AAP Newswire

People exercise along the Brisbane River - AAP

Queenslanders will once again be able to have picnics, shop and go jetskiing after the state government wound back some restrictions following weeks of lockdown.

Non-essential travel is allowed from Saturday morning. People will be able to head outdoors with members of their own family while those who are single can spend time with one other person.

All Queenslanders are, however, restricted to staying within 50 kilometres of their home.

The wind-back comes after the state recorded its fifth day of zero new coronavirus diagnoses on Friday.

But Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young says it is important people continue to practise social distancing.

"Queenslanders are reminded to continue staying home as much as possible, and stay in their suburb when undertaking essential activities such as going to the supermarket or exercising," she said.

Just eight people have returned a positive test result for COVID-19 in the past week.

The statewide tally remains at 1033 confirmed cases from more than 111,000 tests, with 11 patients in hospital, including four in intensive care.

Six Queenslanders have died from coronavirus, 943 patients have recovered and 2715 remain in quarantine.

