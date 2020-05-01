Vic developer accused of standover bailed

A property developer accused of using "standover tactics" has been bailed because of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nicholas Bochrinis is accused of going to a suburban Melbourne business with co-offenders in September 2019 to get money from their victim over an unpaid debt.

Two of the co-accused allegedly punched, kicked and threw the victim down a set of stairs before they bashed him again.

Bochrinis, 46, is accused of standing by and warning others at the Rowville business not to intervene.

The allegations were serious and CCTV showed the victim "seemingly terrorised" by Bochrinis and others at the scene, Justice Andrew Tinney told the Supreme Court on Friday.

"There's a bit of standover tactics," the judge said of the alleged offending.

Bochrinis is charged with extortion, aggravated burglary, intentionally causing serious injury and committing an indictable offence while on bail.

Despite the serious allegations, the delays caused by coronavirus to the criminal justice system were significant, the judge said.

"It's almost inevitable that the trial would not proceed until 2022 and at a time in that year which itself is uncertain," the Justice Tinney said.

The accused had been in custody since late last year and his next court date was not expected until November because of the pandemic.

Justice Tinney decided to grant bail because of the considerable delay stemming from the imposition of restrictions linked to COVID-19.

Bochrinis was granted release on a surety of $50,000. He must comply with a curfew, surrender his passport, not contact the co-accused or alleged victim and not go to Rowville or Nunawading.