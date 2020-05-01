National

Man dead, shots fired by police at WA shop

By AAP Newswire

A man is dead after police fired shots while responding to reports of an armed offender at a South Hedland shopping centre in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

Police have confirmed the man died as a result of the incident at South Hedland Square on Friday but say the circumstances are still being investigated.

Local media have reported a person was shot and several others were stabbed.

WA Police confirmed officers had discharged a firearm and said a number of people had been injured and were being treated at Hedland Health Campus.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman has confirmed multiple people were treated at the scene but was unable to give details of their condition.

"Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding how these people received the injuries," WA Police said in a statement.

"As per normal protocols, Major Crime Division and Professional Standards Division will investigate the circumstances surrounding the police shooting.

"There is no ongoing concern regarding public safety in South Hedland."

