National

Virus crisis sees households tighten belts

By AAP Newswire

The coronavirus is hitting Australians in both their hip pockets and headspace.

One in three households are worse-off financially since COVID-19 hit our shores, new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows.

And nearly twice as many people are reporting feelings of nervousness or restlessness - both associated with anxiety - compared with a national health survey in 2017-18.

Working-age people were more likely to have worsened finances than those aged over 65 years.

One in eight had lost hours or their job in the first half of April.

And one in six Australians said their household had taken action to support their basic living expenses, including drawing on long-term savings or reducing home loan payments.

The first of the business cashflow payments and $750 stimulus cheques for people on welfare have hit bank accounts over the past fortnight.

But the ABS data shows more than half of those who have received the $750 have banked it or not spent it yet.

Another one in six put it towards paying bills.

That's not great news for retailers, who have put together a plan to get people back into their stores and protect everyone's health.

Five peak bodies covering shopping centre owners, retailers and shop assistants have joined forces to endorse a recovery protocol.

Major retail companies that have voluntarily closed stores and stood down staff include Myer, hairdressing chain Just Cuts and Premier Investments - the company behind a number of chains including Smiggle, Just Jeans and Dotti.

Governments have also ordered food courts closed along with restaurants, cafes and bars, although they can provide takeaway.

But states are starting to ease restrictions and leaders meeting on Friday are looking more closely at the way out of the crisis.

Suggestions to enable a safe reopening of shops include providing hand sanitiser at centre entrances, regular cleaning of surfaces and working on ways to make sure the 1.5-metre distance is kept between customers and workers.

The protocol also recommends retailers check on employee wellbeing each day, monitor customer behaviour to crack down on any abuse towards workers, and ensuring open and frequent communication between centre management and shopkeepers.

Latest articles

News

GV Health to test public for COVID-19 at Riverside Plaza today

Goulburn Valley Health will be testing the public for COVID-19 today at Riverside Plaza, as part of the state government’s “testing blitz”. The COVID-19 pop-up testing station will be open from 1pm to 4pm. The hospital has encouraged anyone who is...

Madi Chwasta
News

Not even COVID-19 could stop Mrs Gribble’s 100th birthday

Easter Sunday is always a low-key affair in my household, and it’s safe to say this year was no exception. After an outdoor stroll with the family, I sat down on the couch and began lazily scrolling through Facebook. A few absent-minded...

Shepparton News
News

Tatura Community House will deliver thousands of goodwill envelopes throughout town

Tatura Community House is preparing thousands of goodwill envelopes for delivery to every household across town, in a bid to connect with community members who are socially isolated. The 2000 envelopes will be packed with a tea bag, coffee and...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire
National

Police investigating phony virus app texts

Fake text messages linked to the coronavirus tracing app are being investigated by federal police, with Health Minister Greg Hunt warning charges will be laid.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld COVID-19 vaccine shows promise

Early tests of the University of Queensland’s COVID-19 vaccine have shown it can raise high levels of antibodies that can neutralise the deadly virus.

AAP Newswire