National

Shipbuilder given $350m for six new boats

By AAP Newswire

A file image of Austal's Pacific Patrol Boat shipyard facility in WA - AAP

Six new patrol boats worth $350 million will be built to ensure hundreds of shipbuilders stay afloat during the coronavirus crisis.

Western Australian company Austal will build the additional Cape Class vessels, with the project growing the nation's fleet to 16.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds says the extra patrol boats will keep Australia's borders safe while the Navy's next fleet of larger Arafura Class offshore patrol vessels are brought into service.

"These vessels will not only enhance national security, but will provide important economic stimulus and employment continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic," Senator Reynolds said on Friday.

The patrol boats will be built at Austal's shipyard in Perth.

"This will help to ensure continued employment opportunities for 400 of Austal's commercial shipbuilders in WA, with flow down benefits to Austal's supply chain," Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price said.

