National

Accused gold robber faces Melbourne court

By AAP Newswire

Gold bullion (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

An accused robber is charged with holding a man prisoner and taking off with nearly $4 million in gold, money and jewellery from a Melbourne business.

Karl Kachami allegedly robbed the CBD gold business of $3.9 million in gold bullion, cash and other valuables at gunpoint on Monday.

The 48-year-old appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday, charged with armed robbery, theft, false imprisonment, assault, being armed with criminal intent, and two counts of possessing a handgun without a licence.

He was charged after large amounts of gold, cash, and a loaded handgun and stolen numberplates were allegedly found at properties at Hawthorn East and Fitzroy as well as Dollar, in Victoria's southeast, police earlier said.

It was Kachami's first time in custody, his lawyer told the court.

The accused robber did not apply for bail and was remanded to reappear for a committal case conference on July 24.

Latest articles

National

Accused gold robber faces Melbourne court

A man has appeared in court charged with stealing nearly $4 million in gold, money and jewellery at gunpoint in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
National

Teens jailed for violent NSW servo murder

A teenager who went on a violent rampage which included the cold-blooded murder of a NSW service station attendant will spend at least 27 years in jail.

AAP Newswire
National

Warning over Australia’s cybersecurity

Two Labor frontbenchers are warning Australia’s cybersecurity is patchy and there aren’t enough experts to cope with a major crisis.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire
National

Police investigating phony virus app texts

Fake text messages linked to the coronavirus tracing app are being investigated by federal police, with Health Minister Greg Hunt warning charges will be laid.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld COVID-19 vaccine shows promise

Early tests of the University of Queensland’s COVID-19 vaccine have shown it can raise high levels of antibodies that can neutralise the deadly virus.

AAP Newswire