Teens jailed for violent NSW servo murder

By AAP Newswire

A teenager involved in a "violent and uncontrolled criminal rampage" which included the cold-blooded murder of a NSW service station attendant has been jailed for 35 years and six months.

The then 16-year-old dipped his fingers in his victim's blood and scrawled "IS" on a wall, behaviour described by Justice Geoffrey Bellew as "macabre and callous in the extreme".

In the NSW Supreme Court on Friday, he jailed the schizophrenic teenager for 35 years and six months with a non-parole period of 27 years and six months.

His co-offender, who was 15 at the time, was jailed for 18 years and four months with a non-parole period of 13 years and nine months.

They pleaded guilty to a string of charges including the murder of Zeeshan Akbar, who was left to die in a pool of blood inside a Queanbeyan Caltex service station in southern NSW.

Justice Bellew said they had embarked on a "violent and uncontrolled criminal rampage" on the evening of April 6 and the morning of April 7 in 2017 which left 29-year-old Mr Akbar dead and other victims injured.

He said the Pakastani student "came to this country in search of a better life and saw Australia as a land of opportunity".

