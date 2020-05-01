National

Preschool funding pushed down road again

By AAP Newswire

Permanently funding preschool has again been kicked down the road and teachers are despairing a solution won't be found as the coronavirus pandemic consumes all attention.

The nation's leaders were expected to consider a preschool funding deal at the Council of Australian Governments meeting in early March.

Instead, the then-unfolding coronavirus crisis took over the meeting and the formal council process morphed into the national cabinet.

The federal government extended its temporary funding of 15 hours a week of free preschool for four-year-olds for another year.

Education Minister Dan Tehan characterised this as "providing certainty to the preschool sector in recognition of its importance to a student's formal education".

But teachers say it is impossible for the early childhood education sector to plan for the future when funding is only given in 12-month blocks and there is no guarantee of it continuing.

"Now is the time for (Prime Minister Scott) Morrison to show a strong commitment to the education of our children by guaranteeing ongoing funding for early childhood education after the COVID-19 crisis has passed," Australian Education Union president Correna Haythorpe said.

"The benefits of a structured early childhood education program for our children are compelling and proven.

"It's time for the Morrison government to make this ongoing commitment for our children and families."

More than two million four-year-olds have benefited from free preschool through the program.

In 2021, there are expected to be 350,000 children attending.

The federal government has argued it wants the universal access program overhauled before it commits recurring funding.

At the moment, the funding is tied to enrolments but there are fears the high level of children signed up hasn't necessarily translated to them actually attending.

About one in three vulnerable and disadvantaged children don't attend preschool regularly, and about two in five indigenous children, department officials have said.

Education ministers considered a review of the program in December.

However, the department says a decision based on the final report will now happen "at some stage during 2020 pending ministers' consideration of other priorities related to COVID-19".

The federal government has temporarily made childcare free during the coronavirus crisis.

NSW and Victoria have also subsidised preschool fees.

