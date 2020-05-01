National

Lockdown eased in virus-hit Tas region

By AAP Newswire

Peter Gutwein - AAP

A tough lockdown of northwest Tasmania will be eased as the state gets on top of the region's deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Premier Peter Gutwein said additional restrictions, which forced non-essential retailers to shut and schools to stay closed, would be lifted from Monday.

"The outbreak in the northwest is now largely under control," Mr Gutwein said on Friday.

"We are confident that those additional restrictions ... placed on the northwest almost three weeks ago, will be able to lift."

It brings the region in line with social restrictions in place across the rest of the state.

Twelve of the island's 13 COVID-19 deaths have been in the northwest.

Two-thirds of its overall 221 cases have come in the outbreak, which a report revealed likely originated from passengers returning from the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

An 86-year-old woman succumbed to the virus at Mersey Community Hospital in Latrobe on Thursday.

"It's a reminder as to why we have rules in place for people to follow to keep them safe and keep their community safer," Mr Gutwein said.

