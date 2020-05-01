National

Cost of surgical masks up 900 per cent

By AAP Newswire

CORONAVIRUS FEVER CLINIC BRISBANE - AAP

1 of 1

The price of surgical masks has skyrocketed by a staggering 900 per cent during the coronavirus crisis, from just 70 cents to $7.

Queensland Health Director-General Dr John Wakefield revealed the huge increase on Friday, when asked if the state had enough protective gear for health workers.

He is confident there's enough to "slowly" introduce non-urgent surgery, with meetings held daily to ensure staff have what they need.

He said significant progress was being made in terms of shoring up existing supply channels, and developing new ones.

"Just to give you an idea of what's changed in the market, a surgical mask used to cost us about 70 cents," Dr Wakefield told ABC radio on Friday.

"Now the going rate for a surgical mask is $7."

He said the state was working closely with the federal government, which has a national stockpile of personal protective equipment (PPE).

And work is progressing to make sure Australia has capacity to make its own.

"For the future, we do not want to depend on other countries for critical resources like PPE.

"I'm very happy to say we're working with some great companies who are starting to manufacture a range of PPE and announcements about that will be ... forthcoming."

Latest articles

News

GV Health to test public for COVID-19 at Riverside Plaza today

Goulburn Valley Health will be testing the public for COVID-19 today at Riverside Plaza, as part of the state government’s “testing blitz”. The COVID-19 pop-up testing station will be open from 1pm to 4pm. The hospital has encouraged anyone who is...

Madi Chwasta
News

Not even COVID-19 could stop Mrs Gribble’s 100th birthday

Easter Sunday is always a low-key affair in my household, and it’s safe to say this year was no exception. After an outdoor stroll with the family, I sat down on the couch and began lazily scrolling through Facebook. A few absent-minded...

Shepparton News
News

Tatura Community House will deliver thousands of goodwill envelopes throughout town

Tatura Community House is preparing thousands of goodwill envelopes for delivery to every household across town, in a bid to connect with community members who are socially isolated. The 2000 envelopes will be packed with a tea bag, coffee and...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Fed govt grants to boost manufacturing

About $48.3 million in federal government grants will boost Australian manufacturing projects, including bringing back the Polly Waffle bar.

AAP Newswire
National

Police investigating phony virus app texts

Fake text messages linked to the coronavirus tracing app are being investigated by federal police, with Health Minister Greg Hunt warning charges will be laid.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld COVID-19 vaccine shows promise

Early tests of the University of Queensland’s COVID-19 vaccine have shown it can raise high levels of antibodies that can neutralise the deadly virus.

AAP Newswire