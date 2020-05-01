Stick to day job, Vic health official told

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told a Victorian public health official to stick to her day job after she likened COVID-19 to Captain Cook's arrival in Australia.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen has come under pressure for a tweet on the 250th anniversary of Captain James Cook's arrival in Australia.

"Sudden arrival of an invader from another land, decimating populations, creating terror. Forces the population to make enormous sacrifices & completely change how they live in order to survive. COVID-19 or Cook 1770?" she tweeted on Wednesday.

Mr Morrison said he found the comments "very disappointing".

"She clearly wouldn't get the job as chief historian," he told 2GB radio on Friday.

"I applaud the work she is doing as a medical officer in Victoria, that's her expertise, I would strongly suggest she keep to that, because those sort of comments don't inspire confidence.

"People should stick to their day jobs."

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton accused Dr van Diemen of running "culture war debates", and declared: "She is unfit for that office and she should go."

"It's pretty obvious in the middle of a pandemic the second highest medical officer in the state of Victoria should be concentrating on the people of Victoria and the crisis associated with COVID-19," he told the Nine network on Friday.

Victorian Liberal MPs, including Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien, have also criticised the Tweet.

"Premier, please ask your health officials to get back to work to give us a pathway out of your lockdown - instead of giving us woke political commentary on Twitter," Mr O'Brien tweeted.

Federal Labor MP Richard Marles said the tweet was "unhelpful", but argued Dr van Diemen should not be stood down.