Thirteenth virus death at NSW aged home

By AAP Newswire

Aged home Newmarch House, where there's been a coronavirus outbreak - AAP

A 13th resident of the Newmarch House aged care home in western Sydney has died after becoming infected with COVID-19.

Anglicare Sydney released a statement on Friday saying it was deeply saddened by the death on Thursday afternoon, and extended its deepest sympathies to the family.

It is NSW's 43rd coronavirus death, taking the national toll to 93.

"The coronavirus has had a devastating impact on all our residents and families as well as our staff over the last three weeks", the statement said.

On Thursday, another three Newmarch House residents were identified as positive for coronavirus.

Nearly 60 staff members and residents at the nursing home, near Penrith, have tested positive to the coronavirus since the outbreak on April 11.

Anglicare said the latest cases came despite "having strict procedures and enforced infection control practices in place".

"These new cases may reflect historical transmissions and reflect the rigorous and ongoing testing at Newmarch House. We will be investigating further how this has occurred," the facility said in a statement.

Newmarch House has been criticised by relatives of those living in the home over a lack of communication from the facility.

In an attempt to improve communications, the nursing home has started window visits where family members can visit the facility and talk with their relatives through a window.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday acknowledged there has been some improvement in the way the facility has been communicating with family members.

"We've called for that because what's happening there is not acceptable," she told ABC News.

The premier says aged care operators need to "better manage themselves" to ensure family members of residents can visit.

"Relatives should not be prevented from visiting their loved ones," she said.

"We know until there is a cure, all of us have to change the way we live and the most vulnerable shouldn't be excluded from seeing their relatives for a prolonged period of time."

