Cluster linked to Vic aged care facility

Victorian health authorities are investigating a cluster of coronavirus cases at an aged care facility, as the state recorded its highest number of new cases in more than a week.

Seven new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Thursday, with Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton revealing a cluster had emerged at the Hawthorn Grange aged care facility.

He said two residents and one staff member at the inner-east privately-owned facility had tested positive to COVID-19, with extensive testing underway to get on top of the outbreak.

"(Aged care facilities) are places where you absolutely need to act down on it immediately and that really means extensive testing, including individuals with no symptoms," he told 3AW.

Victorian Minister for Ageing Luke Donnellan said it was not yet known how many people at the centre may have the virus, or whether people will need to be moved out of the facility.

"It's very early on," Mr Donnellan said.

"To date, we haven't had outbreaks like with NSW. I very much hope that that remains like that."

The latest cases bring the state's total tally to 1361, though 1291 people have recovered.

Eighteen people have died from the virus, while another 18 people are in hospital, nine of them in intensive care.

Ten mobile coronavirus testing sites are now operating across shopping centres as part of the state's effort to test up to 100,000 people in two weeks.

Professor Sutton said the testing blitz would help guide any decisions to lift restrictions.

It comes as the Coroners Court resumes some in-person court hearings, providing people to adhere to social distancing restrictions.

Inquests that were previously adjourned to a date to be fixed will now be rescheduled on a case by case basis.