Victoria to get an early taste of winter

Victorians are set to shiver through another day of wet weather, wild wind and even snow.

Heavy rain is expected to lash the state on Friday, with a forecast high of just 12C.

Severe weather warnings are also in place for potentially damaging winds of up to 100km/h for coastal areas and the alpine region.

The Mornington Peninsula is also expected to experience strong gusts.

It comes after unseasonably low temperatures brought snow to the state's ski resorts on Thursday, with Falls Creek, Mount Buller and Mount Hotham expected to see as much as 40cm of snow by Saturday as the temperature falls below zero.

In the city, Melburnians were hit with thunderstorms and hail on Thursday afternoon.

The CBD recorded 24mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Thursday, while the eastern and southeastern suburbs recorded close to 40mm.

The city's total rainfall for the month is more than 138mm, making it the wettest April since 1960.

The chill and rain will persist across the state through to the weekend, with the wind making it even feel colder, especially in Melbourne and along the coast.